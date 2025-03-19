Aurora Public Schools cancels school for Thursday due to educators' day of action

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools (APS) is the latest Colorado school district to cancel class for Thursday due to an anticipated staff shortage amid a day of action scheduled by the Colorado educators union.

The Colorado Education Association is leading the No More Education Cuts statewide day of action on March 20. Thousands of educators from across Colorado are expected to attend a rally at the State Capitol to protest anticipated funding cuts.

In an announcement Wednesday evening, APS said it will "unfortunately need to close schools tomorrow," citing "a large number of staff members who have reported absences."

Teachers and staff members are still expected to report for work on Thursday for a non-student contact day, according to the district. Schools will be open on Friday.

APS is the latest school district to cancel classes for Thursday due to the No More Education Cuts day of action. Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools announced their closures last week. Instead of closing all schools, Denver Public Schools identified 30 DPS-managed schools and 55 charter schools/"innovation zones" that will remain open Thursday.

Colorado faces a $1 billion budget shortfall, forcing lawmakers to cut spending.

Governor Jared Polis proposed using a single-year student count to determine per-pupil funding for a school district. The current method uses a 5-year average of student enrollment, intended to smooth over any sudden declines or increases in enrollment.

Polis has said the new method will help the state fund an accurate amount of students instead of empty seats. However, educators worry a formula change could hurt schools that are already severely underfunded.

Education leaders predicted that the education algorithm change would cut $150 million in funding. However, a spokesperson for Polis previously told Denver7, "the Governor’s budget actually increases education funding by $138 million in a rough budget year and average per-pupil spending by an additional $388."

Following backlash by education leaders, Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie drafted a proposal that creates a more gradual transition to a single-year student count and would cut $50 million instead of $150 million from school funding. According to McCluskie, all 178 Colorado school districts will either receive new money or maintain current funding levels under the new proposal.

"I'm really excited that we may have found a path forward now that is inclusive and honors the spirit of the deal we made last year in protecting those investments," McCluskie said. "Again, schools this year, with my proposal, will get what they received this year in funding or more, just not as much more as we'd hoped to be able to deliver for 25-26 [school year]."

Polis's office released a statement on the proposal, saying in part, "His responsible budget proposal aims to fund students based on where they are learning, not through an arbitrary multi-year average. The House Speaker and Governor’s offices are engaged in conversations with districts to identify a path forward that addresses some concerns of districts while also moving away from the fundamental inaccuracy of Colorado’s current averaging, and negotiations are ongoing .”

In its announcement Wednesday, Aurora Public Schools said any funding cuts will lead to "significant consequences" for the district, including the potential for staffing reductions, program cuts and fewer student resources.

"We stand firmly in the fight for fully funded schools because our students, staff and community deserve nothing less. We will continue advocating at the legislative level," the district said.

