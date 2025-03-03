All-girls Denver charter GALS to close its high school due to declining enrollment

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

An all-girls charter high school in Denver that prioritizes physical movement and social and emotional learning will close at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment, according to a press release from the school.

Girls Athletic Leadership School, known as GALS, will close its high school this spring but keep its middle school open. GALS started as a middle school in 2010 and added high school grades in 2014. While enrollment in the middle school is growing, enrollment in the high school has decreased 56% over the past four years, GALS said in a press release.

Colorado funds charter schools per student, and schools with low enrollment struggle financially.

GALS High School currently serves 58 students, 22 of whom are seniors, according to a spokesperson. GALS Middle School has 222 students enrolled.

The GALS charter board decided Thursday night to close the high school, the spokesperson said. Families were informed after the decision was made, the spokesperson said, and GALS is working with two other charter schools to find spots for its students for next year. The first round of Denver Public Schools’ school choice process, in which families apply to schools for the following year, ended in mid-February.

“For many students, GALS has been a foundation for academic growth, confidence, and leadership, and we are committed to ensuring that our middle school remains strong,” GALS Executive Director Timeri Tolnay said in a statement. “This decision was truly heartbreaking, but by focusing on our middle school, we can enhance student experiences, invest in key programs, and provide long-term stability for our community.”

At least 14 other Denver charter schools have closed since 2018, most because of declining enrollment. That includes an all-boys companion school to GALS called The Boys School of Denver that closed in 2020 after only three years of operations.

Denver Public Schools has also closed some district-run schools due to declining enrollment in recent years. An additional seven district-run schools are set to shutter at the end of this school year and three more are set to partially close.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.