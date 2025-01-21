Agriculture focused high school in Commerce City spends week at National Western Stock Show

DENVER — Thousands of Coloradans have flocked to the National Western Stock Show this month for some entertainment – but for students at one high school — it’s part of their curriculum. The STEAD School is an agriculture focused school in Commerce City. STEAD stands for science, technology, engineering, agriculture and design. Every year, students spend a full week at the stock show as part of a classroom project.

Sophomore Gianni Montoya said they had a chance to speak with ranchers and farmers about crop sustainability.

“Our central question is how can we impact food security and sustainability around the world, and what practices can we do to help that cause,” Montoya said.

STEAD students choose a pathway in either animal, plant, food or environmental science. Sophomore Rey Padilla, who is studying food science, said the stock show helps them see the real-world applications of what they’re learning.

“I interviewed a rancher from Arkansas who was talking about how rough his grass was to keep up, and I've learned just how much the care towards these animals really does contribute to the different food items that we see in the grocery store,” Padilla said.

Students also spent part of the week doing different modules at Colorado State University’s Spur campus.