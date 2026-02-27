2026 spring musical season ramping up at high schools across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Planning a trip to New York City to see a Broadway show is not in many Coloradans' budgets, but there's an alternative closer to home that's likely much more affordable.

High schools across the Denver metro area are ramping up for the 2026 spring musical season. While it may not have been the first thing to come to mind, students are putting together quite a few recognizable productions to enjoy.

We've compiled a list of shows at schools across the Front Range.

Don't see your school? Email us at newstips@denver7.com.

27J Schools



Riverdale Ridge HS: "Into the Woods": March 5-8

Adams 12 Five Star Schools



Horizon High School: "Cinderella": March 5-7

Legacy High School: "Catch Me If You Can": March 12-14

Northglenn High School: "The Addams Family": March 5-7

Boulder Valley School District



Boulder High School: "Chicago": March 5-7

Monarch High School: "The Spongebob Musical": March 5-7

Cherry Creek School District



Cherokee Trail High School: "Pride and Prejudice": March 5-7

Cherry Creek High School: "Sweet Charity": March 4-7

Denver Public Schools



East High School: "Mamma Mia": March 12-15

George Washington High School: "Urinetown The Musical": March 19-21

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy: "Little Shop of Horrors": April 16-18

North High School: "Suffs": March 19-21

Northfield High School: Urinetown The Musical": March 19-21

Thomas Jefferson High School: "Into the Woods": March 19-21

Douglas County School District



Castle View High School: "A Midsummer Night's Dream": April 8-11

Mountain Vista High School: "Almost, Maine": Feb. 27-28

Ponderosa High School: "The Spongebob Musical": April 9-11

Rock Canyon High School: "Big Fish School Edition": Feb. 27-28

ThunderRidge High School: "Mamma Mia": April 2-4; 9-11

Englewood Schools



Englewood High School: "Little Shop of Horrors": April 16-18

Greeley-Evans School District 6



Greeley West High School: "9 To 5": March 6-7; 13-14

Jeffco Public Schools



Littleton Public Schools



Morgan County School District RE-3



Fort Morgan High School: "Tuck Everlasting": March 27-28

Poudre School District



St. Vrain School District



Erie High School: "My Fair Lady": March 5-7

Frederick High School: "Legally Blonde": April 24-25; 30; May 1-2

Longmont High School: "Little Women": April 24-26

Lyons High School: "The Addams Family": Feb. 26-28

Mead High School: "Freaky Friday": April 15-18

Niwot High School: "The Little Mermaid": April 9-11

Thompson School District



Loveland High School: "Chicago Teen Edition": March 12-14

Thompson Valley High School: "Mary Poppins"" March 5-7

Other

