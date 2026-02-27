2026 spring musical season ramping up at high schools across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Planning a trip to New York City to see a Broadway show is not in many Coloradans' budgets, but there's an alternative closer to home that's likely much more affordable.
High schools across the Denver metro area are ramping up for the 2026 spring musical season. While it may not have been the first thing to come to mind, students are putting together quite a few recognizable productions to enjoy.
We've compiled a list of shows at schools across the Front Range.
Don't see your school? Email us at newstips@denver7.com.
27J Schools
- Riverdale Ridge HS: "Into the Woods": March 5-8
Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Horizon High School: "Cinderella": March 5-7
- Legacy High School: "Catch Me If You Can": March 12-14
- Northglenn High School: "The Addams Family": March 5-7
Boulder Valley School District
- Boulder High School: "Chicago": March 5-7
- Monarch High School: "The Spongebob Musical": March 5-7
Cherry Creek School District
- Cherokee Trail High School: "Pride and Prejudice": March 5-7
- Cherry Creek High School: "Sweet Charity": March 4-7
Denver Public Schools
- East High School: "Mamma Mia": March 12-15
- George Washington High School: "Urinetown The Musical": March 19-21
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy: "Little Shop of Horrors": April 16-18
- North High School: "Suffs": March 19-21
- Northfield High School: Urinetown The Musical": March 19-21
- Thomas Jefferson High School: "Into the Woods": March 19-21
Douglas County School District
- Castle View High School: "A Midsummer Night's Dream": April 8-11
- Mountain Vista High School: "Almost, Maine": Feb. 27-28
- Ponderosa High School: "The Spongebob Musical": April 9-11
- Rock Canyon High School: "Big Fish School Edition": Feb. 27-28
- ThunderRidge High School: "Mamma Mia": April 2-4; 9-11
Englewood Schools
- Englewood High School: "Little Shop of Horrors": April 16-18
Greeley-Evans School District 6
- Greeley West High School: "9 To 5": March 6-7; 13-14
Jeffco Public Schools
- Arvada West High School: "Big Fish": March 4-7
- Bear Creek High School: "Once Upon A One More Time": March 5-7
- Chatfield High School: "The Addams Family": March 5-7
- Columbine High School: "Footloose": Feb. 26-28
- Conifer High School: "School of Rock: The Musical": March 6-7
- Dakota Ridge High School: "The Addams Family": March 5-7
- Golden High School: "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical": March 12-14
- Green Mountain High School: "Little Women": Feb. 26-28
- Lakewood High School: "Urinetown The Musical": March 11-14
- Pomona High School: "Alice by Heart": March 5-7
- Ralston Valley High School: "Les Misérables": March 11-March 14
- Standley Lake High School: "Catch Me If You Can": March 12-14
Littleton Public Schools
- Arapahoe High School: "Chicago Teen Edition": March 12-14
- Heritage High School: "Oliver!": March 12-14
- Littleton High School: "Once Upon a Mattress": March 5-7
Morgan County School District RE-3
- Fort Morgan High School: "Tuck Everlasting": March 27-28
Poudre School District
- Fort Collins High School: "The Wizard of Oz": April 16-18
- Fossil Ridge High School: "Shrek the Musical": Feb.26-28
- Poudre High School: "Much Ado About Nothing": April 30-May 3
- Timnath Middle High School: "The Prince of Egypt": March 6-7; 11-12
St. Vrain School District
- Erie High School: "My Fair Lady": March 5-7
- Frederick High School: "Legally Blonde": April 24-25; 30; May 1-2
- Longmont High School: "Little Women": April 24-26
- Lyons High School: "The Addams Family": Feb. 26-28
- Mead High School: "Freaky Friday": April 15-18
- Niwot High School: "The Little Mermaid": April 9-11
Thompson School District
- Loveland High School: "Chicago Teen Edition": March 12-14
- Thompson Valley High School: "Mary Poppins"" March 5-7
Other
- Denver Christian School: "Big Fish": March 5-7
- Valor Christian High School: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame": March 5-7
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.