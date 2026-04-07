10K empty seats: Poudre School District begins community meetings amid declining enrollment

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Another school district is now facing a tough reality. Declining enrollment is forcing Poudre School District in Fort Collins to consider how its budget could reshape schools across the district.

“Everything is on the table. I can't, in my position, ignore some of the more sobering facts that are in front of us. The loss of students, the loss of birth rate, all that is coalescing at the right time,” Poudre School District Board Vice President Kevin Havelda said.

Denver7 Poudre School District Board Vice President Kevin Havelda

PSD said it still has approximately 10,000 empty seats across the district and are projected to have 654 fewer students in its schools next year. The district cites fewer school-aged children in the area due to declining birth rates and fewer younger families moving into the area due to housing costs.

Denver7 Poudre School District enrollment numbers

“This pattern reflects larger demographic shifts across Northern Colorado, the state, and the nation. Data from the Colorado State Demography Office show that birth rates in Larimer County have declined for more than a decade. While there was a brief, modest uptick in births following the COVID-19 pandemic, overall fertility rates remain well below replacement levels, and current projections do not indicate a sustained rebound in the near term,” the school district said.

But district leaders want to be clear that while it's a possibility, no school closures or consolidations have been decided just yet. Before making any final decisions, district leaders want to hear from the community.

Denver7 Poudre School District parent

Denver7 was there as parents brought their concerns to the district’s first community meeting last week, raising questions about programs, staffing and how changes could impact their kids.

“I think a large part of what makes up a school is the community of teachers and people who work there,” one parent said.

Denver7 Poudre School District parent

“I think we've just gotten to enjoy such a diversity. Each school has its different kind of programming or flavor. So, I’m reimagining what programming could look like,” another parent said.

The district will continue community meetings through this month. Here is a detailed list of the upcoming meetings.



April 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Poudre High School, 201 S. Impala Drive, Fort Collins

April 18, 10 a.m.-noon at Fossil Ridge High School, 5400 Ziegler Road, Fort Collins

April 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Wellington Middle-High School, 2856 Cleveland Ave., Wellington

April 25, 10 a.m.-noon at Timnath Middle-High School, 4700 E. Prospect Road, Timnath

April 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Fort Collins High School, 3400 Lambkin Way, Fort Collins

PSD said at its April 14 board meeting, the district expects to have more clarity on what the state’s budget proposal means for the district and will share an update on those impacts.

“We will then present a preliminary budget to the Board of Education on April 28, a proposed budget on May 12, and a final budget after the state legislature concludes its work later in May. The district is required to adopt its final budget no later than June 30, 2026,” the district said.

Denver7

PSD officials also added they will continue to share information and engage with the community in the months ahead.

“Our focus will remain clear and unwavering: providing the highest-quality learning experiences for every student, every day,” the school district said.

The school district also added that conversations about enrollment bring understandable anxiety into the community.

Poudre School District begins community meetings amid declining enrollment

“Two years ago, PSD engaged in discussions about potential school consolidation. Those conversations were postponed, but I know many people still feel the weight of that experience,” the district said.

There are also several local school districts facing this same issue.

Denver Public Schools and Boulder Valley School District are some of the school districts that are either in the process of exploring school consolidations or have already closed or consolidated schools in recent years.