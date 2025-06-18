ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — From its diverse wildlife to its sweeping natural views, Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most photogenic places on earth.

But a recent, pint-sized addition to the park is drawing the lenses of the amazing photographers in Denver7’s Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos group on Facebook: A pair of twin moose calves.

The Colorado wildlife aficionados in the group estimate the calves were born in the last week of May. Photos of the little cuties and the momma moose that have come into the Denver7 newsroom in the weeks since have us feeling all warm and fuzzy.

Take a look at some of our favorites below:

We can't get enough of these adorable photos of twin moose calves in Rocky Mountain National Park

