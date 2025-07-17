Photos: Big Boy No. 4014's July 2025 Colorado stop

DENVER — The world's largest steam locomotive chugged through Colorado Thursday as part of its limited summer tour.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 took off from Cheyenne, Wyoming Thursday morning and made a brief whistle stop in Greeley. It then made its way to Denver, where it wasn't available for public viewing but where Airtracker7 was able to get a glimpse from the sky



Get a bird's-eye view of the impressive piece of machinery in the video player below:

Watch: Big Boy No. 4014's July 2025 stop in Denver, as seen from the skies

As usual when there's a stunning visual in our state, the intrepid community of shutterbugs in Denver7's photography group on Facebook were on the case.

See some of our favorite photos of the locomotive along the way:

Clayton Shannon Beaman

