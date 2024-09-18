New way to see Colorado mining history, beauty of Idaho Springs in this gondola

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The historic Argo Mill and Tunnel in Idaho Springs was at the center of Colorado’s Gold Rush in the late 1800s. Today, the site is open for tours and gold panning 7 days a week.

Soon, the adjacent area will be reimagined to include a gondola to the mountain top.

The Mighty Argo Mill and Cable Car project has been a work in progress for years now. Recently, owners of the project told Denver7, infrastructure up above the Mill has gone in and they hope to have work completed by Fall of 2025.

“It’s a really cool marriage of history and modern technology” says Mary Jane Loevlie, owner/partner of the Mighty Argo project. The gondola plans to take riders on a 1.3 mile trip over Rosa Gulch, ascending 1,300 feet.

The ride will take around 10 minutes and will have room for up to 10 people per cable car.

On top, hikers and cyclists will have access to 12 miles of trails. Argo Landing will feature pedestrian plazas and viewing decks, food and beverage options and a large amphitheater.

Loevlie says that everyone is welcome. The site will be wheelchair accessible and the 300 seat open air amphitheater, “Will be perfect for weddings, corporate events, or Bronco evenings on the big screen.”

A children’s play area and picnic space are also set to traverse the mountain and provide expansive Colorado mountain views.

Organizers hope to attract visitors and locals alike to the landing. Preserving the history, while encouraging heritage tourism and outdoor recreation is the goal for the Mighty Argo Project.

Denver7's Katie LaSalle shares a preview with renderings in the video player below.