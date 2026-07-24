Wildflower hikes in Breckenridge: Black Powder Pass on Boreas Pass

Boreas Pass near Breckenridge is probably best known for vibrant colors in the fall, but it’s also a great place to find wildflowers in the summer.

As you drive to the trailhead, you may see flowers on the side of the road and in meadows when the forest opens up. However, the best place to find flowers is on the Black Powder Pass Trail at the top of the pass on the Continental Divide at 11,482 feet.

Signs in the parking area talk about the history of this area, which was mainly railroading history. There were also a couple of buildings still here. One of them, the Section House, can be rented in the winter. However, the road is closed in winter, so you’ll have to cross-country ski or snowshoe to reach the hut.

To find the trail, walk past the fence in the parking lot towards the Section House. To your left, you will see a sign for the Black Powder Pass Trail.

Deb Stanley Black Powder Pass on Boreas Pass

The trail starts somewhat flat, but that doesn’t last. Soon you’ll find yourself hiking uphill.

Because you’re hiking at elevation, you may need to stop more often to catch your breath. Fortunately, there are fields of wildflowers along this trail, and there are great views of the peaks surrounding the Breckenridge Valley.

As you hike, the trail will cut through willows, through a thick forest, and up to the alpine tundra.

When you find yourself on a boardwalk over a seasonal creek, look for wildlife. We spotted a mama moose and her calf. Fortunately, they were a very safe distance away and moved across the trail quickly.

Farther up the trail, you’ll notice that same seasonal creek on your right. That’s where we found the best fields of flowers — near the creek.

Deb Stanley Black Powder Pass on Boreas Pass

As you get higher in elevation, you’ll notice the flowers start getting smaller. It’s a tough life at 12,000 feet — summer is short and the wind can blow pretty hard. If you’re here on a windy day, you might be putting your jacket back on for this climb.

Soon you’ll notice the trail heading straight uphill. AllTrails lists a viewpoint at 1.7 miles. It is a great place to stop and take in the scenery.

However, if you want to see over into that valley to the north, you’ll need to hike another 0.1 mile or so uphill. We stopped at a wooden post that had a view of the Keystone ski runs in the distance. AllTrails showed the trail going a little further, but we felt like we had seen the great views.

Details: The hike to Black Powder Pass and back is about 3.5 miles with 900 feet of elevation gain.

For directions: Google Black Powder Pass. It should take you to the top of Boreas Pass. If you’re coming from Highway 285, it can get pretty rocky. You will have to drive a dirt road no matter which direction you come from. I’d recommend a vehicle with some clearance, but check with the Breckenridge Welcome Center to ask about current conditions.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.