Hiking in the James Peak Wilderness: Crater Lakes

In the Denver metro area, we are lucky to have several wilderness areas nearby — Indian Peaks, Mount Evans, Lost Creek and James Peak. The James Peak Wilderness protects 15 lakes and more than 20 miles of pristine, backcountry trail.

The Crater Lakes area features five lakes, three lower ones and two higher ones, all just below the Continental Divide.

The hike starts at the East Portal of the Moffat Tunnel. That’s a mouthful, but the trailhead is actually next to a railroad tunnel that goes through the divide to Winter Park ski resort and beyond. While the parking lot is huge, it fills quickly on summer weekends. And if you park illegally, you will get a ticket. There are bathrooms at the trailhead, but because of the popularity of this area, you may want to bring your own toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

There are several hiking options here, but all of them start at the same trailhead at the west end of the parking lot. Walk to the right of the sign board and you'll see the trail. This is South Boulder Creek Trail No. 900. In just a tenth of a mile, you may notice a trail split. The real trail goes up to the right in the trees. An old road goes to the left. You can go either way, but the forest is a nicer trail.

After the trails merge again, you may notice a sign with mileage. It says the Forest Lakes Trail junction is one mile away, the Crater Lakes Trail junction is two miles away and Rogers Pass is five miles. (Those numbers are old. The Forest Lakes and Crater Lakes junctions are a little farther than that.)

As you hike, you may hear the sound of the water from the nearby creek, but you may also hear a really loud sound — the train tunnel fans. After a train passes through a 6.2-mile tunnel, loud, high-powered, electrical fans are used to clear the diesel exhaust.

Trains have been running through the tunnel for nearly 100 years. And that's not the only history you'll see — you may notice a cabin near the trail. It's just after a small boardwalk over a wet area. You may also notice metal remnants on the side of the trail. It just depends on if the area is overgrown.

After 1.3 miles, you'll come to a large meadow at the Forest Lakes junction. This meadow is often filled with flowers and you may spot the remnants of another cabin or two.

Deb Stanley

The Crater Lakes Trail crosses the meadow, goes back into the forest and continues climbing uphill. It's another 0.75 miles to the Crater Lakes turnoff. Make sure you're watching for the sign. We heard from several people on the hike who missed it.

The Crater Lakes Trail gets steep at times. You may also notice lots of downed trees along the trail. Dozens of trees were cleared by crews early this summer. There's been a lot of work along this trail, you'll often find yourself climbing rock steps.

After a mile and another 700 feet of elevation gain, the trail starts to mellow out. Watch through the trees for your first glimpse of the lakes. You may spot one on your left first (Crater Lakes Lower South), then the one on your right (Crater Lakes Lower North). Even if you are looking at your feet and miss the first glimpse, the trees will open up and you'll see both lakes.

Deb Stanley

You can stop at either, both, or keep going. There are lots of great places to sit and enjoy the lakes and the meadow in between the two lakes often has lots of colorful wildflowers.

If you want to visit the upper lakes, there are two options. The map on the COTREX app has you continue straight ahead and up a steep, rocky hillside. I prefer the AllTrails map which goes around the northwest side of the Lower North Lake to a waterfall. That's the outflow of the upper lakes. I think the trail is easier to follow here and I think it's prettier.

Deb Stanley

There are two upper lakes. Having a map will help you see both, but you'll need to do some rock scrambling. There's also one more lower lake, but it's off the main trail, so you'll want a map to help you find it.

Details: The hike to the two main lower lakes is about 6.5 miles with 1,400 feet of elevation gain. The upper lakes adventure adds more mileage and another 400-plus feet of elevation gain.

Directions: Park at the East Portal Trailhead near the Moffat Tunnel. A bathroom is available, but bring your own toilet paper as it is often out.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.