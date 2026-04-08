Hiking in Rocky Mountain National Park: The Gem Lake 'stairmaster'

Rocky Mountain National Park is such a special place with so many hiking options. If you're looking for a short hike that is still a workout, hit the Gem Lake stairmaster.

The trailhead north of Estes Park is a good size, but it does fill up on weekends. The trailhead has bathrooms, a map board and a fee station to buy your park pass. For years, this trailhead was free, but that has changed, so you'll need to pay, And because this is the National Park, you can't bring your dog.

There are two trails that start at the trailhead. Head to the right for the Gem Lake Trail. Within just a few steps, you'll start climbing stairs.

Deb Stanley

You may think the stairs end, but there are a lot more to come because you're gaining just over 1,000 feet in elevation in two miles. That's why we called it the Gem Lake stairmaster.

As you hike, you'll be in the trees, enjoying the sounds of your boots on the dirt trail and hearing the occasional birds.



At about 0.6 miles, you'll come to your first trail split. Turning left takes you to the Black Canyon Trail and Lumpy Ridge. At the end of this article, I'll have ways to make this hike longer. For now, turn right and continue on to Gem Lake.

While most of this hike is in the forest, there are areas where the trees open and you'll get a great view of the nearby peaks, including Longs Peak and Twin Sisters. There's also an overlook with a great view of Estes Park and the large lake in town.

About 1.5 miles from the trailhead, make sure you're looking at the rocks as you go by. You don't want to miss "Paul Bunyan's boot" — it's a large rock that looks like a boot from the side. It even has a large hole in the bottom, likely from Bunyan's hard work on the trails.

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There are lots of rocks in this area that are fun to scramble.

After a picture stop, continue climbing the stairs toward the lake.

About a quarter mile after "the boot," you may spot a sign that simply says "Toilet." If you see the sign, take a walk over. It's worth seeing this backcountry toilet with quite a view.

From here, it's just another tenth of a mile or so to the sign for Gem Lake. Sometimes signs are not close to the lake, but in this case, the lake is just a few steps past the sign.

Deb Stanley

You can sit here and enjoy the view or walk around the sandy beach and find a spot to enjoy your lunch or snack. Depending on how high the water is, you may even be able to climb on the rocks behind the lake.

As you take in this small lake, notice how different the rocks look here — more like flat pancakes than the rocky formations you saw on the way up.

If you want to hike more, the trail continues on to Balanced Rock and even Bridal Veil Falls. If you want just a little more distance, on your way down, turn at the sign for the Black Canyon Trail you passed earlier. Hike about a half mile or so, then turn left on the trail to go back to the trailhead parking lot.

News 7 shortest lake hikes in Rocky Mt Natl Park Deb Stanley

Note: When exiting the parking lot, read the signs carefully. The exit is at the opposite end of the parking lot from the entrance and it can be a bit confusing.

Details: The hike is about four miles round trip with 1,000 feet of elevation gain.

Directions: Google Lumpy Ridge Trailhead to find the large parking lot. From the main intersection in Estes Park at the intersection of U.S. 36 and U.S. 34, go north on U.S. 34. Drive 0.4 miles to the traffic circle and turn right onto MacGregor Avenue. Drive 0.8 miles and MacGregor turns slightly right and becomes Devils Gulch Road. Drive 0.6 miles and turn left on Lumpy Ridge Road. It's 0.3 miles to the trailhead.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.