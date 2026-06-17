Colorado Waterfall Hikes: Angel of Shavano Falls near Salida

When you’re a waterfall chaser, you’re always on the lookout for a new spot. I knew there was an Angel of Shavano campground and a Shavano Peak, but when I heard there was a Shavano waterfall, too, I had to figure out where.

It turns out, it’s a really short hike. You can start at the campground or across the road at the Shavano trailhead, near Buena Vista and Salida.

From here, hike west on County Road 240. It’s a rocky, dirt road that you can drive, but signs warn that it's a four-wheel drive road.

Deb Stanley

As you come around the first curve, you’ll hear the Arkansas River, but the waterfall is not here.

Cross the river, and continue hiking on the road uphill and around the bend. At the top of the bend, leave the road and hike toward the river. It’s just a few steps until you see the falls.

You can enjoy the falls from the top or go exploring to get closer. There are lots of dirt and rock paths here. It can be very dangerous, especially if the rock is wet, so be careful.

Deb Stanley

As you get closer, you’ll notice there are multiple falls here. The main waterfall has three drops. Then, the river bends and there is one more cascade.

Angel of Shavano Falls is a great waterfall with just a short hike.

Note: Google Maps calls it North Fork Arkansas Falls.

Details: The hike from the trailhead is about 1/3 of a mile each way.

Directions: Google Angel of Shavano campground and park at the trailhead by the campground. Or from Highway 285, go west on Highway 50 for about 6.3 miles. Turn right on County Road 240. It’s paved for three miles, then it’s gravel. It’s about 3.7 miles from Highway 50 to the trailhead.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.