Colorado History Hikes: Searching for the 1965 T-33 crash site in Boulder County

For people interested in history, Colorado has lots of ghost towns, mining remnants and plane crashes. In 2022, we featured 12 plane crashes that you can hike to in the state. One of the closest to the Denver metro area is a T-33 crash site accessible to hikers and OHVs in Boulder County.

The T-33 was “the first jet trainer used by the U. S. Air Force,” according to a sign at the site.

Deb Stanley

When the plane crashed in June 1965, two Air Force fliers lost their lives — Major Jay E. Currie and 1st Lt. Donald B. Darby.

If you don’t have an OHV, the hike starts just past the Peaceful Valley campground in a small parking lot. If you come to a split in the road after the campground, you’ve gone too far.

For the hike, you’ll go to that split and turn right on Forest Road 105.

Hike the rocky road in the forest about a mile and turn left on Forest Road 202. After another quarter mile, turn right onto Forest Road 203.

Deb Stanley

Now, be patient. You’ll be on this road for nearly two miles. There are a few rocky obstacles along the way that will make you glad you parked back at the campground.

About 3.15 miles from the parking lot, Forest Road 203 ends at a sign for the Bunce School Road Plane Crash. It talks about the plane, the crash and has pictures of the two men.

From the sign, walk the small path on the right through the trees. In about an eighth of a mile, you’ll start noticing metal pieces on your right.

Deb Stanley

You will likely spot parts of a wing, an engine, the fuselage, wiring, rods and other metal. While the public is welcome to look, the sign on the road says “Please do not disturb this site.”

The T-33 was more than 18 feet long and weighed 15,000 pounds, so there are a lot of remnants. The men hit the mountainside when they veered from their intended flight path.

Deb Stanley

After exploring and taking a moment to honor the lives lost, return the way you came.

Details: The hike is about 6.7 miles with 950 feet of gain, depending on how much exploring you do.

Directions: From Nederland, take Highway 72 for 17.3 miles. Turn right on Middle St. Vrain Road. Drive 0.4 miles through the campground to a small parking area.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.