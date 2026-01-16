Challenging Colorado Hikes: Manitou Incline

As maybe one of the hardest miles in Colorado, the Manitou Incline features 2,768 steps in less than one mile.

And when I say steps, I mean, actual wood steps up at the side of a mountain.

And not just any mountain — this is on Pikes Peak, a 14,115-foot mountain that you can drive, ride the cog railway, hike or run during the Pikes Peak Ascent or the Pikes Peak Marathon.

Deb Stanley

The hike for the Manitou Incline actually starts wherever you park. You can find options on the Manitou Incline website. I suggest the bus, because even in the winter, the $15 parking at the nearby Iron Springs Chateau fills up quickly.

As you get closer to the trailhead, you will see signs directing you to stay on the walkway. That’s to keep you out of traffic from people driving to the parking lot for the car railway. There’s even a set of stairs along the way. Think of it as a warm-up for what’s coming.

At the start of the incline, there are signs that warn you that 2,744 (some websites say that is an old number and the correct number is 2,768) steps is not a walk in the park. A sign says that this is comparable to the Empire State building, the Eiffel Tower twice, the Washington Monument three times, and the Statue of Liberty six times.

But if you’re ready, make sure your shoes are tied and let’s go.

Deb Stanley

2,768 steps is not easy to count, so there are some numbers along the way. I remember seeing 200, 500, and a few others.

There are a couple of bailout points. Instead of just turning around and going down, you can exit at steps 395, 1300, and 1800 and take the Northern Incline Trail or the Barr Trail back down.

By step 1,600, I was struggling to do math, but I was happy to realize I was more than halfway. And if you think it’s been easy, don’t worry. It will get harder. The stairs start getting steeper and sometimes two and three times as high, with steps stacked on top of other steps.

At step 1,800, you will come to your last chance bailout option and there are more warning signs. One says it’s another hour to the summit and 1,000 stairs.

If you haven’t done the Manitou Incline before, one very important warning: Do not be fooled by the false summit around step 2,200. You’re almost done, but there are still 577 steps to go.

Stephanie Butzer The Manitou Incline as seen in October 2023. Microspikes are necessary when the steps are icy and snowy.

Finally, you make it to the top. There are places to sit and enjoy the moment. And don’t forget to take a picture at the top of the incline looking down.

Then, it’s decision time. While you will see people going down the incline, the official website says not to go back down that day: “The path down is peppered with spikes, uneven steps and wobbly and loose blocks. Not only that, but it is much harder on your body, especially your knees, to go down at the angle.”

Instead, take the Barr Trail down. Signs point the way. It’s three miles down instead of one mile, but it’s a lot easier on your body.

When you get to the Barr Trail parking lot, head for the road to get back to your vehicle.

DISTANCE: The Incline and Barr Trail loop is about 4 miles with about 2,000 feet of elevation gain. You’ll add extra distance depending on where you park.

Learn more about paid parking, the shuttle, free reservations and the bailout options for the incline on this website.

*NOTE: Microspikes are highly recommended in the winter, because the trail gets icy and stays icy.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.