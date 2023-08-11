Here are the best Colorado photos of the week from our Denver7 viewers: Aug. 4 through Aug. 11, 2023

DENVER — Temperatures in the mountains will be in the the 70s to middle 80s for the weekend, so if you're thinking of going wildflower hunting, the next two days will be the perfect opportunity! 🌸⛰️Check out this week's best photos from members of Denver7’s Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group! 📸

#7

I had the opportunity to go on an amazing photography work shop over the last couple days.







A couple scenes from all around Crested Butte 📸

Taylor Dunlap

#6

Bees at work. Honeycomb at Red Rocks

Bruce Baxter

#5

Large bobcat prowling the streets of Boulder on a Sunday morning

Jim Glab

#4

Meet the newest member of the Troll family in Co!





Rita the Rock Planter







She is absolutely wonderful!

Benjamin Burke

#3

Adorable little Bandit.

Paul J. Marcotte

#2

Three days ago right outside of yampa Colorado. you could see this beauty from Phippsburg, Colorado

Court Pauley

#1

Red Mountain Sunrise.



More photos at Zach Vogel Photography



If I had to pick one defining sunrise of the trip, it would be the sunrise at Red Mountain overlook near Million Dollar Highway and Ouray, Colorado. It is about a 2-mile hike with around 1500 feet of elevation gain to get to this spot, and it was my second time hiking up there in two days. I woke up early; my legs were already feeling tired from the past few days, and the sky looked too stormy. I still decided to continue my hike, and as I reached the top of the basin, the stormy clouds were illuminated by fiery golden rays on the red iron-stained mountain, matching the paintbrush in the foreground, creating a breathtaking scene.

Zach Vogel Photography

