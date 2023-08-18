Watch Now
LifestyleDenver7 | Discover Colorado

Actions

Here are the best Colorado photos of the week from our Denver7 viewers: Aug. 11 through Aug. 18, 2023

The mountains will be in the upper 60s to lows 70s this weekend, the perfect weather to get some incredible picture-perfect shots in the high country! Check out these amazing photos from last week.
DANIEL FORSTER.jpeg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 14:22:23-04

DENVER — The mountains will be in the upper 60s to lows 70s this weekend, the perfect weather to get some incredible picture-perfect shots in the high country! Check out this week's best photos from members of Denver7’s Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group! 📸🏔️

#7

Beautiful waterfall up in the mountains above Ouray Daniel Forster Photography

Daniel Forster Photography
DANIEL FORSTER.jpeg

#6

We’re so fortunate to live in a state with such gorgeous views!
JACOB DIETRICH.jpeg

#5

The Million Dollar Highway then
JENNIFER WILLIAM.jpeg

#4

Wapiti dreads....hard to believe it's already that time of year when the bull elk begin to shed their velvet and prepare for the rut. I was fortunate enough to come across this guy high up on the tundra and spent some time watching him try to rub the velvet off. So here's a little bull elk overload for you instead of posting them individually. Have a great week!!!
DARLENE BUSHUE.jpeg

#3

This Troll lives at Glenwood Caverns Park.
CONNIE OELRICH.jpeg

#2

Perseid Meteor Shower over Rocky Mountain National Park
LUCIAN MANTHEY PHOTOGRAPHY.jpeg

#1

My neighbors are Buffaloes!
JENNIFER ORTEGA.jpeg

That's the roundup for this week!

If you have friends who haven't joined Denver7's photo group, just forward this email along and search 'Discover Colorado Through Your Photos' on Facebook. We sure do love seeing your amazing views of Colorado each and every day! 🌄

We hope you have a wonderful weekend 💕

(P.S. Did you know you can a PHOTO STREAM of pictures from the Discover Colorado Facebook group? We like to call it a live Zen Stream, but whatever you call it, it's a great way to add some Colorful Colorado on your computer or TV computer or TV.)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know