Here are the best Colorado photos of the week from our Denver7 viewers: Aug. 11 through Aug. 18, 2023

DENVER — The mountains will be in the upper 60s to lows 70s this weekend, the perfect weather to get some incredible picture-perfect shots in the high country! Check out this week's best photos from members of Denver7’s Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group! 📸🏔️

#7

Beautiful waterfall up in the mountains above Ouray Daniel Forster Photography



Daniel Forster Photography

Daniel Foster Photography

#6

We’re so fortunate to live in a state with such gorgeous views!

Jacob Dietrich

#5

The Million Dollar Highway then

Jennifer William

#4

Wapiti dreads....hard to believe it's already that time of year when the bull elk begin to shed their velvet and prepare for the rut. I was fortunate enough to come across this guy high up on the tundra and spent some time watching him try to rub the velvet off. So here's a little bull elk overload for you instead of posting them individually. Have a great week!!!

Darlene Bushue

#3

This Troll lives at Glenwood Caverns Park.

Connie Oelrich

#2

Perseid Meteor Shower over Rocky Mountain National Park

Lucian Manthey Photography

#1

My neighbors are Buffaloes!

Jennifer Ortega

That's the roundup for this week!

If you have friends who haven't joined Denver7's photo group, just forward this email along and search 'Discover Colorado Through Your Photos' on Facebook. We sure do love seeing your amazing views of Colorado each and every day! 🌄

We hope you have a wonderful weekend 💕

(P.S. Did you know you can a PHOTO STREAM of pictures from the Discover Colorado Facebook group? We like to call it a live Zen Stream, but whatever you call it, it's a great way to add some Colorful Colorado on your computer or TV computer or TV.)