Actions Facebook Tweet Email Colorado photographers capture 'blood moon' lunar eclipse in stunning photos Posted By: The Denver7 Team View the embed below in fullscreen IFrame Embed Example Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Morning Headlines, sign up for a mix of what you need to know to start the day in Colorado, picked for you. now signed up to receive the The Morning Headlines. Click here to manage all Newsletters