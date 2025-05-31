Newark Liberty Airport to reopen major runway ahead of schedule

Finally, some good news from Newark Liberty International Airport: A major runway will reopen June 2—13 days ahead of schedule.

The runway, stretching 11,000 feet long, was upgraded to meet FAA safety standards at a cost of $121 million.

The runway should help alleviate some of the delays and cancellations caused by challenges with Newark's air traffic control technology.

Officials say runways typically need repaving every 10 years. The last repaving of the runway occurred in 2014.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the new runway features updated lighting, improved airfield signs with LED lighting, new underground electrical infrastructure, and drainage improvements.

Newark's other main runway was last repaved in 2021.

“I commend the crews who have worked tirelessly to get this critical project done ahead of schedule,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “I’m grateful for New Jersey’s partnership with the Port Authority and the FAA as we work to return to full capacity at Newark Airport. New Jersey will do all we can to support plans from the USDOT to invest in modernizing our air traffic control system and fully staffing our air traffic controllers.”

Government officials worked to expedite the repairs amid Newark's ongoing challenges.

Those challenges have forced airlines, such as United, to reduce service from the airport.