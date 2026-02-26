Walmart cottage cheese recalled in 24 states over pasteurization concerns

Three types of Walmart's Great Value brand cottage cheese are being recalled in 24 states over concerns the products may not have been properly pasteurized.

The Food and Drug Administration said the cheese's manufacturer, Saputo Cheese USA, discovered the issue during what it called "pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises" and then voluntarily issued the recall.

The affected products were sold between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 in

The FDA says there are no reports of illness or hospitalization connected to the recall.

If you have the products in question, do not eat them. Return them to Walmart for a refund.