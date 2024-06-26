Maker of Hershey's, Jeni's, Chipwich ice cream products issues recall over listeria concerns

The company behind multiple popular brands of ice cream products — including Hershey's, Jeni's and Chipwich — has issued a recall over concerns that some of its products may be contaminated with listeria.

Totally Cool, Inc. said in a notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website that it had ceased production and distribution of more than 65 products after FDA sampling discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that can cause a serious infection when ingested.

No illnesses have been reported as of Monday related to the recall, but the Maryland-based company said it's taking preventative actions as it continues its investigation.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 25, 6pm

The affected products, sold nationwide in retail stores and through direct delivery, include ice cream cakes, cones and sandwiches from Hershey's, ice cream sandwiches and frozen dessert from Jeni's, ice cream sandwiches from Cumberland Farms and ChipWich, ice cream cakes from Friendly's, and multiple other products from brands like Abilyn's Frozen Bakery, Yelloh!, The Frozen Farmer, Marco, AMAFruits, Taharka, Dolcezza Gelato and LaSalle. A full list with lot codes can be found here.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are being asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Related: Planters nuts sold at Publix, Dollar Tree recalled due to potential listeria contamination

Eating foods contaminated with Listeria can cause serious and even fatal infections, with about 260 of the estimated 1,600 annual cases ending in death, according to the CDC. Young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk for severe infections, and pregnant women can miscarry or have a stillbirth if infected.

Symptoms typically begin within two weeks after eating the contaminated food but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. Healthy people who get the infection will likely suffer only short-term symptoms like high fever, abdominal pain, headache and other effects.