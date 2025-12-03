Check your fridge: Shredded cheese recall hits Walmart, Target, Aldi and more

The Ohio-based Great Lakes Cheese Co. has initiated a 31-state recall of shredded cheese because of possible metal fragments in the products.

The Food and Drug Administration said the fragments may have come from a supplier of raw materials used to make the cheese.

The cheese was sold under multiple brand names, including Borden, Good & Gather, Great Value, Publix, Food Lion and Food Club, and at stores such as Walmart, Target, Aldi, Publix and H-E-B.

Products have expiration dates ranging from January 2026 through March 2026 and may still be in consumers’ refrigerators.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The FDA classifies the action as a Class II recall — “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Class I recalls are generally more serious, while Class III recalls rarely cause adverse health consequences.

Full list of recalled products:

Always Save Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Borden Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Borden Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire's Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire's Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire's Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Brookshire's Italian Six-Cheese Finely Shredded

Cache Valley Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Cache Valley Creamery Six-Cheese Italian Finely Shredded

Chestnut Hill Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Coburn Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Coburn Farms Italian-Style Finely Shredded

Econo Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Econo Pizza Shredded

Food Club Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Food Club Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Finely Shredded

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend Shredded

Food Lion Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Freedom's Choice Pizza Blend Fine-Cut

Gold Rush Creamery Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend Shredded

Good & Gather Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Good & Gather Classic Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone Classic

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan Shredded Cheese Blend

Great Lakes Cheese Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone Shredded

Great Value Italian Style Finely Shredded

Great Value Pizza Blend Shredded

Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend Shredded

Happy Farms by Aldi Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Happy Farms by Aldi Italian-Style Shredded Cheese

H-E-B Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

H-E-B Thick Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

H-E-B Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Hill Country Fare Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Fine Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Classic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Thick Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Know & Love Italian Style Fine Cut

Laura Lynn Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Thick Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Laura Lynn Italian Blend Finely Shredded

Laura Lynn Pizza Blend Finely Shredded

Lucerne Dairy Farms Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Lucerne Dairy Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Lucerne Dairy Farms Rustic Cut Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Nu Farm Fancy Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Publix Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend Fancy Shredded

Schuck's Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Classic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Rustic Cut Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend Fine Cut Shredded

Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix Classic Cut Shredded

Sprouts Farmers Market Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Sprouts Farmers Market Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Stater Bros. Markets Finely Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Stater Bros. Markets Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese

Sunnyside Farms Shredded Low-Moisture Part-Skim Mozzarella Cheese