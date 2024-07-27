Boar's Head deli meat recalled over possible listeria contamination

U.S. health regulators issued a significant recall of Boar's Head Provisions meat products for fear of listeria contamination.

The recall affected ready-to-eat Liverwurst and other deli meat products.

The company, based out of Jarratt, Va. told the public to stop stop consuming the affected products immediately and throw them away or return them to the point of sale.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said it has been working with the CDC to investigate a multi-state outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections that health officials believe have been linked to sliced deli meats.

At least 34 people have been sickened from May 29 to July 12.

Additional information on the recall and product descriptions can be found on the FSIS website.

The agency listed details on what to look out for on packaging:

