What stores are open or closed for Christmas 2025?

From department stores to grocery stores, most retailers across the U.S. close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day — while others opt to cut back hours. But there's also a handful of businesses that will be open during the holiday.

Before you run out the door this Christmas — whether it's to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house — it's wise to double-check operating hours, which can differ depending on their location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules online for stores in your neighborhood.

Here are some of the grocery, convenience and retail stores that are CLOSED on Christmas Day:



ALDI

Costco

Harris Teeter

Home Depot

IKEA

Jewel-Osco

Kroger

Lowe's

Macy's

Meijer

Publix

Rite Aid

Sam's Club

Sprouts Farmer's Market

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

Here are some of the grocery, convenience and retail stores that are OPEN on Christmas Day (or have select locations that are):



Albertsons: Select locations may remain open with adjusted hours

CVS: Hours may vary based on location.

Denny's: Most locations are open but check your local hours.

Dunkin': Most locations are open but check your local hours.

McDonald's: Many locations are open on holidays like Christmas, but hours vary by location.

Ralph's: Some stores open with reduced hours.

Safeway: Many stores are closed, but there will also be some locations open with adjusted hours.

Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7).

Starbucks: Some locations are open. Hours may vary.

7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on Christmas), but some locations' hours can vary.

Waffle House

Walgreens: Stores will be open on Christmas Day but pharmacy hours may vary.

Wawa: Most locations are open.