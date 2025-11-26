Americans ditch home cooking as Thanksgiving restaurant reservations surge by 13%

More Americans are ditching the kitchen this Thanksgiving as restaurant reservations surge 13% compared to last year, according to OpenTable data.

The shift away from home cooking comes as tariffs, immigration crackdowns and extreme weather drive up both grocery and menu prices across the country.

Food prices climbed at their fastest pace in three years this summer, putting additional pressure on household budgets during the holiday season.

While eating out may reduce the stress of holiday meal preparation, it's unlikely to save money. Restaurant prices are rising faster than grocery costs, making dining out an expensive alternative to traditional home-cooked meals.

Some families are finding a middle ground by choosing takeout options, which can offer convenience without the full cost of restaurant dining.

