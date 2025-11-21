Thanksgiving Recipe: Make-ahead friendly gluten-free cheddar cornbread

Thanksgiving isn’t just about the turkey; it’s the cozy classics that really make the meal.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is giving a holiday staple a warm, cheesy glow-up, turning simple cornbread into a gluten-free treat everyone will want on their plate.

Her gluten-free cheddar cornbread also delivers easy, make-ahead convenience, a small gift for anyone trying to keep the holiday stress-free.

Gluten-Free Cheddar Cornbread (Make-Ahead Friendly)

Serves: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes | Bake time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



1 cup cornmeal

1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour (e.g., Bob’s Red Mill 1:1)

1 tbsp baking powder

1 cup milk or (unsweetened plant milk)

¼ cup olive oil or melted butter

2 eggs

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup corn kernels (fresh, canned, or frozen)

1 tbsp granulated sweetener of choice

½ tsp salt

Instructions



Preheat the oven to 400°F and grease an 8x8-inch or 9x6-inch baking dish.

In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup cornmeal, 1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, and ½ teaspoon salt.

In another bowl, whisk 1 cup milk or almond milk, ¼ cup olive oil or melted butter, and 2 eggs.

Pour wet ingredients into dry and stir until just combined.

Fold in 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar and corn kernels.

TIP: If you are using canned kernels, drain and rinse before adding to the recipe. Pour batter into the prepared dish.

Bake for 20–25 minutes, until golden and the center is set.

Cool before slicing.

TIP: Make ahead! Let cool fully, wrap tightly, and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Serve at room temperature.