Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!

Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.

Each doughnut is designed for dogs of any size and age, and, just like the ones fried for humans, these are intended as a treat and not a substitute for a whole meal.

Krispy Kreme



There’s no doubt that dogs deserve to be celebrated for more than just one day, so these Krispy Kreme Doggie Doughnuts will be available through Aug. 28, while supplies last. You’ll find them in a limited-edition six-count box that’s dog-themed but looks almost exactly like a regular Krispy Kreme doughnut box.

“Our dogs have given us so much love and comfort to help us through these last couple of years. They deserve this special treat,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “On National Dog Day this Friday, give your furry friend something pawsome.”



Krispy Kreme will also be releasing a limited-edition red bandana covered in a pattern of dogs, bones and doughnuts for those stylish pets that love a good accessory. The Krispy Kreme dog bandanas come in one size that fits most dogs and will be available while supplies last at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme

Of course, Krispy Kreme has plenty of special human-friendly treats as well, including the Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Collection, which includes some returning favorites — Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut — plus a new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut.

The new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut is a pumpkin spice doughnut that is dipped in a pumpkin spice and sugar blend, then topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream. You’ll also find Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte and a new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee, which is iced coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

Krispy Kreme

Will you be picking up some treats for your furry friend and yourself this weekend?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.