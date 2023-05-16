Joe Burrow helped pay mental health care bills for about 20 families

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is giving back to his community.

Burrow's parents revealed on "The Mental Game Podcast" that the Joe Burrow Foundation has prioritized offering mental health support.

Joe Burrow's father, Jim, said one of the foundation's first contributions was to about 20 families who were at risk of losing mental health services at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

"They were at the point where they were going to lose their services because they were past due on bills," said Joe Burrow's mother, Robin.

She added that her son recognized the value of mental health support from a young age. Robin, who is an educator, said she would come home from work and share stories of different struggles families were having.

"So I think he heard a lot of those stories and took those stories to heart," she said.

The Joe Burrow Foundation also takes on other initiatives aimed at serving the "underprivileged and underserved."

Food insecurity, which Burrow's father said can lead to poor mental health outcomes, is also a major priority of the foundation.

"He very much observed those type of things growing up, and wanted to make a difference with this foundation," Jim said.

Mental health is a major issue across the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57 million Americans leave their doctor's office every year with a mental disorder as their primary diagnosis.

