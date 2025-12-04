'It's a beautiful experience': Ice castles return to Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Known for its casinos and mining roots, Cripple Creek has added another draw in recent years — the return of the Ice Castles.

This winter, builders are once again working every day to bring the frozen attraction back to Cripple Creek.

Assistant Build Manager Adam Wight said he is in his third year helping build the attraction. Wight said builders run water, layer after layer, until the castle grows into towering walls and tunnels.

“It is a long process,” Wight said. “Right now, we’re working 10 to 12 hours a day to build this thing.”

However, he said one of the most significant factors is Mother Nature. Crews need consistently cold temperatures, which is why it's perfect to build in Cripple Creek.

“It’s beautiful, it’s cold, we’re high in elevation, and the town is very accommodating,” Wight said.

Local businesses said the Ice Castles have transformed their winters. John Freeman, owner of The Creek, sees a noticeable boost each season the attraction opens.

“We see a large number of people coming through the door,” Freeman said.

While there’s still a lot of work left before the Ice Castles are complete, they're are already starting to take shape.

As for when visitors can walk through the frozen towers this year, there’s no official opening date yet. Wight said it depends entirely on weather conditions.

For updates on ticket availability and opening information, click here.