Israeli lawmakers pass bill stripping Supreme Court of oversight

Israel's Knesset on Monday passed a controversial bill that overhauls the country's judicial oversight, giving more power to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allies.

The bill was approved by legislators by a 64-0 margin, with 56 members of the opposition not voting as part of a boycott. The White House has expressed concern over the legislation, encouraging Israel to use a "consensus-based approach" toward judicial reforms.

The White House said that President Joe Biden expressed his opinion to Netanyahu about the bill in a call last week.

The law removes the Israeli Supreme Court's reasonableness standard. The court's reasonableness standard has given judges the power to remove appointments considered unreasonable.

Those who oppose the bill say it could lead to corruption. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said he offered alternatives, but ultimately those were rejected.

“Never in the state's history has there been such a display of complete abdication of responsibility," he said. "The reality is that you are letting the country fall apart. The coalition wants to legislate a rift in the people — belligerent and violent legislation that will inflict critical harm upon the Supreme Court, Israeli society, security, the economy, and our unity as a people."

Yair added: "If you vote in favor of this legislation, you are hastening the end of the nation, you are harming the State of Israel's security. If you vote in favor of this bill, you are weakening the State of Israel, the people of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces."

But Simcha Rothman, the chair of the body's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, argued that recent political events necessitated the change.

"We are after five elections in three years, [elections] that were a result of a crisis of trust in the Israeli political system. The reason we are in the midst of such a severe crisis of trust is the lack of trust in the government institutions, which was, unfortunately, created by the Supreme Court," Rothman said. “This is unavoidable. We told ourselves that we would legislate here, and the High Court of Justice would annul; that the Government would make a decision, and the High Court of Justice would cancel it. We carried on like this for too long, and the result did not lead to more moderateness, but rather to radicalization."

