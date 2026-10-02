Ice Castles will not return to Cripple Creek for the 2026-27 season

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A winter attraction in the Pikes Peak region will be missing this year, as the Cripple Creek Ice Castles will not return this season.

The announcement was made Friday, as the City of Cripple Creek and Ice Castles event organizers stated, "operational and business considerations are cited" as the reason behind the decision.

Since 2023, the Ice Castles have been a staple of winter tourism in the former mining town. On top of financial decisions, mild weather and warm temperatures last year also played a role in the decision.

Each year between late December and March, weather-dependent, the castles would open after months of work from "Ice Engineers" working to build the ice structures between late October and November.

Get a Look at How Crews Build the Ice Castles Below

Although the town provided water for the attraction, the city stated that concerns regarding regional water scarcity in Teller County did come up in conversation when discussing whether to host the event this season.

Despite the event not making a return this year, Ice Castles organizers say the working relationship between the city and the event has been great, and they are hoping to bring it back in the future.

“We have loved our working relationship with the city and with the community. Thank you for being great partners over the past few years!”, stated Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird in the release.

The event would bring thousands out to the casino mountain town and was a large boost to the economy during the winter season. Read the full release from the city below.

The City of Cripple Creek, in partnership with Ice Castles, wishes to announce that the beloved event will not be returning to Cripple Creek for the 2026/27 winter season. City Council has been notified that operational and business considerations are cited by event organizers as the reason behind this difficult decision. Mild weather last season throughout the country were challenges for the organization. As a result, they will be scaling back on the number of sites they will be opening this coming season. In addition, while Cripple Creek has an ample supply of water to host the event, there are areas within Teller County that are facing significant water issues, which was also a concern for Council and Ice Castles while discussing the event for this season.







Ice Castles added Cripple Creek as a site for this nationally recognized winter destination experience in 2023. The event has been very well received since opening, bringing well needed positive economic impact to the area in what are typically difficult winter months. Thousands of visitors took advantage of the memorable castle each year. The site has grown and added amenities such as a bar, snack sales, and firepits since opening. Each year, the ice engineers have continuously expanded and changed the design to make the experience unique and exciting even for the repeat attendees. “We have loved our working relationship with the city and with the community. Thank you for being great partners over the past few years!”, stated Ice Castles CEO, Kyle Standifird. The City of Cripple Creek looks forward to bringing Ice Castles back when the conditions become more favorable.

City of Cripple Creek

Ice Castles have also made appearances in Dillon, Colorado, first in 2017. The Scripps News Group has reached out to Ice Castles organizers to see if that event will be paused and is awaiting a response.

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