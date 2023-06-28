Hundreds evacuated in Arizona as wildfire grows to 2,500 acres

Evacuations are underway in Arizona as a large brush fire, named the Diamond Fire, spreads in northeast Scottsdale.

The fire sparked Tuesday night and quickly spread east, prompting evacuations of nearby homes. Residents in the area were told to leave that evening.

"Take prescriptions, water, snacks, identification and pets. Drive with care & follow directions of emergency personnel," the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management said on its website.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned 2,500 acres and was 0% contained.

Officials say more than 1,000 residents were evacuated.

Fire crews battled the flames near 128th Street and Rio Verde Drive.

The updated Evacuation Zone from officials as of 9 p.m. is the area of Rio Verde Drive to Jomax:

-Rio Verde Drive

-Jomax Road

-160th Street

Anyone near McDowell Mountain Regional Park was also told to evacuate.

The Red Cross has established a shelter at Cactus Shadows High School located at 5802 East Dove Valley in Scottsdale.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix.

