How to make money doing laundry with SudShare

Looking for a way to earn money while also spending more time at home? If you have a vehicle, a washer and a dryer, SudShare could be a side hustle that lets you do both.

Touted as the “Uber for Laundry” app, SudShare could help you start making money from the comfort of your own home by picking up, washing and delivering laundry for people in your area.

What Is SudShare?

The SudShare app is an on-demand laundry service. With accessible pickups and drop-offs, users can easily track their order progress, leave instructions and rate their laundry professionals (referred to as “Sudsters”).

Users can save valuable time and energy by allowing someone else to do their laundry. All they need to do is open the app to schedule their pickup, leave their laundry at the front door and let someone else take care of it.

Adobe

The app offers same-day services for a fee of $2 per pound or next-day services for just $1 per pound.

More than 150,000 customers in over 400 cities across the U.S. are using SudShare to outsource their laundry needs.

How To Make Money With SudShare

Sudsters are paid $0.75 per pound for next-day delivery or $1.50 per pound for same-day delivery, plus tips and bonuses. Because there is a minimum for all orders, you’ll always make at least $15 (plus tips) per order.

Currently, over 250,000 Sudsters have registered with the app. The average income for the top 100 Sudsters is around $2,500 monthly, with some earning up to $5,000 monthly.

Adobe

To become a Sudster, you must complete a simple registration process, including your Social Security number, for a background check. You’ll also need to have the following supplies.

Access to a washer, dryer and something to air-dry clothing, like a drying rack or clothesline.

Laundry detergent.

Transportation for pickup and delivery.

A bathroom scale.

Plastic bags.

Once you’re approved, you can use the app for quick onboarding. Then, set a custom radius and receive notifications when orders are available.

Accept the jobs you want, and then pick up, wash, dry, fold and return the laundry to the customers. You can receive a payment within two days.

Experiences of Top-Earning Sudsters

Of course, there is labor, time and expenses involved. While you can launder customers’ loads at home, some top earners need more space, equipment and several hours a day.

For example, Crisia NunÌez is a 34-year-old Sudster working with her boyfriend in Orlando, Florida. She shared with Insider that she started earning between $600 and $700 when she began. After five to six months, she was making around $1,000 a week, and now she makes approximately $1,300 each week or roughly $5,000 a month.

On average, Nuñez washes 15 loads of clothes each day, although this can vary depending on customer demand. For fewer than three bags of clothes, she washes them at her house; however, if she has several loads, she prefers to go to a laundromat.

Her hours usually range from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., although she extends her hours if necessary. Her strategy is to collect all orders by 1 p.m. and deliver them in the late afternoon or by morning for especially large loads.

Adobe

To show appreciation for her clients’ loyalty, she leaves donuts with her deliveries, which results in lots of positive feedback. She always tries to satisfy customers but may decline an order if she is uncomfortable with it.

Christian Sanya is a top-earning Sudster in the Washington, D.C. area. She told NBC 4 Washington that she likes that she can work from home and still have financial freedom while caring for her daughter, who is autistic. She delivers all orders with a Crumbl cookie to foster positive client relationships.

However, Sanya works late nights to complete her work. Since starting this gig, she says her electricity bill has increased by $30 a month. Sanya recommends buying detergents in bulk to save money.

To learn more, visit SudShare’s Join the Team page.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.