Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Moffat County sheriff's office warns of travel in the Sandwash Basin following flooding

150336163_3685392128177078_3506115571244247707_n.jpg
Moffat County Shreiff's Office Facebook
150336163_3685392128177078_3506115571244247707_n.jpg
Posted

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers in northwestern Colorado in Moffat County should be cautious Friday night as the Moffat County Sheriff's Office is reporting flooding as rain hits the area.

The sheriff's office issued a county road travel advisory reporting that many roads in the Sand Wash Basin were experiencing flash floods, and some of them are impassable.

The sheriff's office is warning people to avoid leaving established roadways and not drive around barricades or through flooded areas.

Remember "turn around, don't drown".


This is a developing story.

480x360-peter-choi.png

Connect with Peter, Denver7's dedicated Northern Colorado, Eastern Plains reporter
ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo