Moffat County sheriff's office warns of travel in the Sandwash Basin following flooding

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers in northwestern Colorado in Moffat County should be cautious Friday night as the Moffat County Sheriff's Office is reporting flooding as rain hits the area.

The sheriff's office issued a county road travel advisory reporting that many roads in the Sand Wash Basin were experiencing flash floods, and some of them are impassable.

The sheriff's office is warning people to avoid leaving established roadways and not drive around barricades or through flooded areas.

Remember "turn around, don't drown".



This is a developing story.