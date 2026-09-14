2 teens killed in head-on crash on I-70 near Rifle early Sunday

Two people were killed after a three-vehicle head-on crash along I-70 near Rifle early Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 at mile marker 93 around 2:36 a.m.

CSP said that a 17-year-old driving a blue Subaru was going eastbound in the left westbound lane. At the same time, a semi hauling a trailer was in the right lane of westbound I-70 and a GMC Yukon being driven by an 18-year-old woman was in the left lane passing the semi.

The Subaru struck the Yukon head-on in the left lane, and then the GMC struck the trailer being hauled by the semi.

The drivers of the Subaru and the GMC were both pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

According to CSP, the highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.

