Trump administration in talks to cut price of popular weight‑loss drugs

The Trump administration is negotiating deals with two major drug companies that could slash prices on popular weight-loss medications.

Sources tell ABC News that Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are in talks to offer their drugs for about $149 a month and have them covered for some Medicare patients.

That would mark a significant drop from current prices as a growing concern regarding rising health care costs is the increased use of expensive weight loss medications. A growing number of patients are utilizing glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) drugs. While these medications have long been covered for treating diabetes, they typically haven't been covered for weight-loss purposes.

These drugs can cost over $1,000 per monthly dose.

Novo Nordisk makes Wegovy, and Eli Lilly produces Zepbound — two of the most sought-after obesity drugs on the market.

An announcement could come as soon as this week if the negotiations are successful.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these drugs help manage blood sugar levels by triggering insulin release from the pancreas. The drugs also help slow digestion, which causes less glucose to enter the bloodstream. The medicine also affects satiety, allowing patients to feel full after eating, the Cleveland Clinic said.