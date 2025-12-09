Is it too late to get a flu shot before Christmas gatherings?

Health experts are urging Americans to get their flu shots as winter approaches, warning that low vaccination rates could make this season especially dangerous.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the flu has already caused at least 650,000 illnesses, 7,000 hospitalizations and 300 deaths nationwide.

With Christmas gatherings right around the corner, Dr. Toluwalasé Ajayi, chair-elect of the American Medical Association’s board, said it is not too late for people to get vaccinated.

“The flu typically peaks around January or February, depending on where you are in the country,” Ajayi told Scripps News. "And it takes about two weeks for your body to build up that immunity."

The AMA recommends vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, particularly adults over 75.

Ajayi noted that many Americans still underestimate the severity of the virus, noting that more than 200 children died during last year’s flu season — the highest total in 15 years. Ninety percent of those children were unvaccinated, she said.

Ajayi expressed concern about declining vaccination rates, with research showing most U.S. counties have seen steep drops since 2019.

She said this year’s vaccine targets three strains and remains the best protection against severe illness and death.

"That's a really good indicator of how well it can do to protect those around the country," she said.

For more information about where to get a vaccine or learn more about this season's virus, you can go to GetMyFluShot.org.