2 die from flesh-eating bacteria infections after eating raw oysters, reports say

Two people died after contracting flesh-eating bacteria from eating raw oysters that were harvested in Louisiana, according to multiple outlets citing state health officials.

According to NBC News, the oyster-related deaths from Vibrio vulnificus were reported earlier this week during a meeting of the Louisiana Oyster Task Force.

The individuals who died had consumed the oysters at separate restaurants, one located in Louisiana and the second located in Florida, according to the Louisiana Illuminator, which cited an official with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Vibrio vulnificus is naturally found in warm coastal waters, such as the Gulf bordering Louisiana, and infections are more common between the months of May and October.

People can contract the Vibrio vulnificus infection when contaminated water enters the body through an open cut or skin wound. The infection can also be contracted by eating contaminated raw or undercooked seafood.

Nearly two dozen cases of flesh-eating bacteria infections have been reported so far this year in Louisiana, and some of those cases were fatal, the Louisiana Department of Health reportedly told the Louisiana Illuminator.

Scripps News reached out to the Louisiana Department of Health to independently confirm this information.