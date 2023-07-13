Get a free pickleball sticker to show your love of the sport

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Pickleball remains the fastest-growing sport in America. If you’re one of the new fans who picked up a racket recently, you’re in good company — you join the 36.5 million people who tried the game at least once between August 2021 and August 2022. About 8.5 million of those people played eight or more times that year, showing that plenty of people are sticking with it.

The numbers of new pickleball fans include professional athletes like LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, who have invested in Major League Pickleball teams. And Front Office News reported in 2022 that each month, 66 new places to play pickleball open up across the country.

Two of the reasons this sport is so appealing is that it really requires minimal athletic ability — and you don’t have to shell out for a lot of expensive equipment. You might want to have a set that includes a racket and balls, good shoes, and a bag to put everything in. If you have space at home, you could buy a net to put up in your backyard.

Now, you can even get a sticker that shows your love of this activity for free. Pep Pickleball, which sells women’s pickleball equipment, is offering a cute “Pickleball Y’All” sticker that will look great on your water bottle, a laptop, your vehicle or a fitness journal.

Simply fill out the contact form at the Pep Pickleball website. You’ll be asked your birthday and how often you play. You will also be added to Pep Pickleball’s mailing list. Each person can get one sticker while supplies last.

Pep Pickleball has other freebies available if you spend money at its website. For a limited time, if you buy one of its premium paddles for $135 you can pick out a free gift of your choice from its adorable Love Pickleball collection. Simply add the paddle to your cart, and the confirmation page will let you know that you qualify for the free gift. Choose from items that normally range in price from $20 to $35. Right now, you can pick a racerback tank, a performance T-shirt, a long-sleeved performance T-shirt, a wine tumbler, a 30-ounce tumbler or a water bottle.

Of course, you could also just buy these items separately if you don’t want the paddle! If you’re ready to show your love for pickleball, this sounds like a great way to do it!

