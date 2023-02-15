The Follow Up: Denver nears 5,000 migrants served since December

Denver7 viewer Jac reached out on Wednesday asking for the latest on the arrival of migrants in Denver.

Here’s the background:

An influx of migrants into the city started in December, with many arriving from Venezuela. Throughout the month of December, it became what the city described as an unsustainable situation. On the second day of 2023, the city said it was housing 1,846 migrants.

We took Jac’s question to Denver’s Joint Information Center on Wednesday. The JIC pointed us to a newly-created dashboard that tracks migrant support in Denver.

According to the latest numbers Wednesday, the city has served a total of 4,737 migrants since December 1. That includes 37 that arrived Tuesday and seven more that had arrived Wednesday.

More than 1,000 migrants were being sheltered in Denver, but not in city-owned facilities. None were occupying city facilities.

Denver7 asked about the status of the more than 3,500 migrants who have been served but are no longer in shelters. A JIC spokesperson told us the city is not sharing details on migrants that have left its shelters for another location – be that in Colorado, another state or back to their country of origin – “in an effort to protect their identities and their privacy.”

You can see the dashboard for yourself below or by going here.