Patagonian mara spotted at Lakewood park this summer is likely dead, officials say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The exotic creature, later identified as a Patagonian mara, that was spotted at a Lakewood park in July has not been seen since then and has likely died, an official said on Tuesday morning.

A park naturalist with Bear Creek Lake Park, where the animal was last seen, posted on the park's Facebook page to share the news.

"The mara was illegally released into the park sometime just before the 4th of July," the post reads. "We had several reports from park users and staff, as well as photos and videos of these encounters. After consulting with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, we determined that the mara was likely the product of the illegal pet trade as it was very docile and not easily startled by humans or other wildlife."

In early July, both Amber Thill, operations manager for the City of Lakewood's Community Resources Department, and Kara Van Hoose with CPW told Denver7 that their departments received multiple reports about the animal from both rangers and park visitors.

Park staff and CPW set multiple baited traps hidden in the park for weeks, trying to capture the animal. Around the same time, CPW was in discussions with the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which both have Patagonian mara exhibits, to see if they could possibly take in an additional animal.

"After several weeks without success and no new sightings, we removed the traps," the park naturalist said. "With this mara being docile and in an unfamiliar ecosystem, as well as not being spotted since July, we can assume that nature took its course and one of our native predators played a role."

In their natural habitat in central and southern Argentina, Patagonian maras face multiple predators, including cats, foxes and large birds.

Patagonian maras resemble capybaras, which is one of their closest relatives, according to Zoo Atlanta.

"The general form of Patagonian maras is that of a long-legged rodent with a body similar to a hoofed animal," the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute said.

Their long legs help them reach speeds up to 35 mph. They tend to prefer grasslands and brushy areas that have plenty of open space, according to the National Zoo. The animals mostly eat grasses, cacti, flowers, fruits and seeds.

They are not harmful to people.

If anybody sees any strange animals at the park, contact the Bear Creek Lake Park Visitors Center at 303-697-6159 or CPW at 303-297-1192.

Colorado wildlife law generally prohibits the live possession of native and exotic wildlife, according to CPW.

"An escaped exotic animal could potentially hybridize with a native species; cause habitat destruction; or compete for habitat space with native species," CPW's website reads. "Captive-raised wildlife also pose a potential threat for the introduction of disease into native populations. All of these complex factors must be taken into account when managing privately held live wildlife in the state of Colorado."

Dumping of pets — exotic or otherwise — in Colorado is illegal.