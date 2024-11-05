One year later, Aurora homeowner says drivers are still crashing into his property

AURORA — Residents who live near Columbia Drive and Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora say speeding in their neighborhood has reached a dangerous level.

The most recent incident happened on Sunday night when a driver crashed into Steve Robbins' home, damaging three cars and two boats on his property.

"I was awake in the house and thought maybe a lightning bolt had struck very close," Robbins recalled. "I've got two boats and three vehicles that were impacted this time."

Joseph Wolpow



This is not the first time Denver7 has spoken with Robbins. Last November, an Aurora police officer crashed into Robbins's fence and camper during a high-speed chase.

At the time, Robbins urged the city to fix the dip in their street and add more signage and speed bumps. Robbins said he's still dealing with the same problem one year later.

"Last time it was my camper," he said. "This time, pretty much it's everything I own."

Robbins said he's lived in the home since 1973 and has seen over a dozen incidents. Across the street, neighbor Joseph Wolpow said the crashes are getting worse.

"Everyone seems to speed on the street. They don't mind the stop sign. They don't mind the fact there's kids here," Wolpow said.

Credit: Steve Robbins

Wolpow said a driver hit his truck a few years ago.

"That was a street racing incident, and he came through here. He bounced off the curb and then landed in the back of my truck and bent the bumper," he said.

Wolpow claims the City of Aurora has not been responsive.

"We can't seem to get any help from the city. We can't get any enforcement. We can't get anything. And we keep having incident after incident after incident," he said.

Wolpow and Robbins are urging city officials to take action to slow down drivers. The neighbors believe guard rails, speed bumps, four-way stop signs and signage for drivers would greatly improve the situation.

"City of Aurora, please listen to our neighborhood and do something about this," Robbins said. "It's just too much."

Denver7

Sunday's crash is still under investigation by the Aurora Police Department. The department said alcohol may be a factor but are still looking into the incident.

According to Aurora Police, Sunday's crash is still under investigation. APD said alcohol is being looked at as a possible factor but added that it has not been confirmed.

The driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to APD.

In a statement, spokesperson Ryan Luby said the City of Aurora is expediting the claim for the incident from last November.

Luby said an Aug. 2023 study of the area determined it did not qualify for traffic calming measures. However, areas with more traffic and higher average speeds are traditionally prioritized under the city's annual program prioritization process. Luby said the area is being "actively considered and weighted against other projects for 2025 installation."

Full statement: