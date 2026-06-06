Lyons business owners, bike advocates push back on Boulder County trail plan

LYONS, Colo. — A proposed pilot program in Boulder County that would set specific days for hikers, bikers and horseback riders to use certain trails is drawing criticism from many in the community — particularly mountain bikers who say it unfairly targets them.

County officials say the goal is to reduce overcrowding and make high-traffic trails safer for all users. Jason Seuc, director of Boulder County Parks and Open Space, said the department routinely hears concerns about trail congestion.

▶️ WATCH: Hikers, bikers, business owners and county officials talk with Denver7's Colin Riley about the proposal

Mountain bikers say they are being unfairly targeted by new proposal

“There’s different stories — is this trail too crowded? Is this place safe for me to go with my kids, with my parents?” Seuc said.

But some outdoor users say trail-sharing already works. Lyons resident and hiker Kate Kerr said her encounters with bikers have been overwhelmingly positive.

Boulder Boulder Co. considers alternate-use pilot for popular trails, prompting debate Colin Riley

“They’ll let me know they’re there, I step off the trail, and every time they’ve said, ‘Thank you,’” Kerr said. “I’ve never had a problem. If I want to hike without bikes, I go to Nighthawk Trail. It’s kind of fun to watch the bikes — people have always been very polite.”

The Boulder Mountainbike Alliance, which has partnered with the county for more than 30 years, says it was not consulted before the pilot plan was announced. Executive Director Wendy Sweet said there are other ways to reduce conflicts — such as creating directional or loop trails — without restricting bike access by day.

Denver7 Denver7's Colin Riley speaks with Wendy Sweet, executive director of the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance.

“Even if every encounter happens with the best of etiquette and smiling faces, it's still just a lot of people. There are hundreds of miles of trail that are not open to bikes if people would like to be on a trail without bikes,” Sweet said. “There are options for hikers. There is not one trail in Boulder that mountain bikers could go to and potentially not be disrupting somebody who did not want to share a trail with a bike on that day.”

Sweet pointed to Betasso Preserve as an example where alternating restrictions have unintentionally concentrated bike use into limited windows, increasing crowding on those days.

Denver7 Eric Kean, owner of MainStage Brewing in Lyons.

For some, the concern goes beyond recreation. Eric Kean, owner of MainStage Brewing in Lyons, said the change could hurt the local economy. He co-signed a letter with other business owners and residents urging commissioners to halt the pilot.

The letter is signed by dozens of people and companies.

“My first reaction was that it’s named wrong — it’s actually just a pure restriction on mountain biking,” Kean said. “Like any economy, you have to have balance and access for everyone. Anything that starts to restrict that is concerning, not only for business but for getting people outside and connected to the environment.”

Commissioners have not yet announced whether the alternating trail use program will move forward. More than 6,000 people participated in a recent county survey about the proposal, and supporters and opponents say they plan to keep making their voices heard.

Read the full letter sent to Boulder County commissioners on Friday:

"To the Boulder County Commissioners,

This letter is written and signed by the business community and residents of Lyons, hoping to offer you a consolidated perspective on our opinions and concerns on the proposed Alternating Use Trail Pilot concept being discussed for multi-use trails in Boulder County Open Space.

Overall, the idea of applying new restrictions to the use of our precious outdoor spaces is of great concern. As we all continue to wrestle with the existential threats of climate change and growing development, possibly the greatest tool we have to educate, inform, and make positive change is to expose as many people to the outdoors as possible. We should be looking for every responsible opportunity we can to get people outside. This means allowing for as many uses as possible, as often as possible, while of course protecting our resources appropriately.

This alternating use proposal seems to be an additional restriction on mountain biking in these areas, with no proposed or discussed closures or restrictions on hiking or horseback riding on the same trails. Boulder County currently has no bicycle only trail systems, so continuing to restrict their use to certain days or times is regulation targeted at a particular set of users. Additionally, it would be foolish to think that simply restricting mountain bikes on certain days will lessen mountain biking, or even conflicts on trails. These riders will continue to ride, likely continue to build new trails, legally or otherwise, and simply move the issues being discussed into a neighboring jurisdiction, or into spaces that are much more difficult to police and control, just as hikers or horseback riders would do if their use was being restricted. Finding ways to positively engage with the biking community address trail maintenance, ethics, and cooperation with hikers and horse-back riders, as well as looking at opening up more trails for bike access is a much more sensible approach to dealing with the density and heavy use of some particular trails.

JeffCo has used designated-use trails for years, including ones that alternate use between bicyclists and hikers. The newest one is the 3.5-mile Rutabaga Ride, which opened to only bicyclists in May 2023 in Lair o’ the Bear Park. This new trail keeps mountain bikers and people on foot separate to create a better experience for everybody. The trails run roughly parallel to each other.

In September 2020, a new management plan went into place at Apex Park. On even calendar days, several sections of trail along the southern edge of the park are bike-only and downhill-only.

In June 2019, White Ranch Park opened a one-mile, one-way designated bike trail after more than 80% of people surveyed said they were in favor of the designation.

For Lyons, this is not an abstract policy question. Our town’s identity, economy, and appeal are tightly linked to ready access to world‑class mountain biking at Hall and Heil. Riders support our local businesses, rent or buy homes here because of trail access, and bring friends and family who eat, drink, and shop in town before and after rides. Lyons is home to bike shops, gear shops, and mountain bike manufacturers. Restricting bike access on these marquee trails—especially when presented as a harmless “pilot” —risks undermining that economic and cultural engine without any clear, evidence‑based benefit in return.

Additionally one of the primary concerns for our community is the possibility of alternating closures of Heil Valley Ranch. For decades the Town of Lyons and the County have worked together to create a viable connector trail system between these open space properties and the town itself, and to now have that use threatened is a concerning step back in access and accessibility.

We strongly urge the Boulder County Commissioners to not only abandon this misguided proposal of alternating uses of the trail systems, but to go further and look for any opportunities to expand access for everyone to our vibrant natural spaces to encourage engagement with nature, a healthy lifestyle, and greater collaboration and sustainable growth across the county."