Jeffco county commissioners support proposal to close Lookout Mountain Road at night to vehicles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — With the support of the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners (BOC), a proposal to close part of Lookout Mountain Road to vehicles overnight is moving forward.

The Jeffco BOC met on Tuesday morning to discuss various topics, including a plan to install gates and close a 4.1-mile stretch of Lookout Mountain Road to vehicles overnight with the hopes it would reduce people participating in illegal and destructive activities after park hours, which has included vandalism, drug use, littering, firing guns and more.

Jeffco Open Space (JCOS) Director Tom Hoby began his presentation around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday by asking for the commissioners' consent to implement the strategy, which he acknowledged was shepherded from the very beginning by Mary Ann Bonnell, director of JCOS visitor services & natural resources. She was also in attendance.

Aaron Cox | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Photo by Aaron Cox

Hoby described some of the remaining few steps ahead of an installation, which includes bringing the proposal to the Jeffco Planning Commission, design of the gates, working with Xcel Energy to power the gates, and Board of Commissioners' approval to progress the project.

At the end of the meeting, all three Jeffco commissioners were in agreement that the proposal should continue to move forward, and gave JCSO consent to proceed.

Hoby said as soon as he has a timeline for the gate installation, he will share it with the public.

This effort began gaining traction in the summer and fall of 2023. By November 2023, 13 stakeholders — including law enforcement, fire rescue agencies, and Denver Mountain Parks — asked for community input on a proposal for a yearround overnight closure to all vehicles along a portion of the road. Crews would install two gates on either end, and the closure would follow park hours, beginning one hour after sunset and ending one hour before sunrise.

The gates would bookend a 4.1-mile stretch between the Lookout Mountain Park area and where Chimney Gulch Trail crosses Lookout Mountain Road.

Jefferson County Open Space

Pedestrians and bicyclists would still have access. Hoby said JCOS does not believe the "undesirable activity" is coming from those visitors, but rather from those in vehicles and motorcycles. He said keeping the road open to recreationists means that people can still enjoy sunrise on Lookout Mountain, which is a common place to watch the day break over the metro area.

Emergency responders would have the ability to open the gates in specific cases, such as a closure of Interstate 70 or Highway 40, or an evacuation order.

When asked about impacts from daylight saving time, Bonnell said leaning this proposal on the park's hours was the logical choice, but they could look at "adaptive management."

The county said existing operational funds from Jeffco Open Space and Jeffco Road and Bridge will cover the cost of this project.

During public meeting discussions in December 2023 and February 2024, community support for the proposal was "overwhelmingly positive," according to a Board of County Commissioners briefing paper on the issue.

About 200 people participated in the meetings.

Residents brought up specific concerns: bullet projectiles in their driveways, racing motorcycles, fences broken by suspected drunk drivers, hearing gunshots from Lookout Mountain during a barbecue, gunfire damage to local signs, windows blown out by gunfire. Many said they could no longer allow their children to play outside after sunset.

Frances Fowke | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos page Photo by Frances Fowke

"Just this week, our neighbors found bullets within 100 feet of homes and this activity only increases as the weather gets better in the summer. Along with our neighbors, we call in gunshots pretty much every summer weekend," one resident wrote in an email for public comment.

Other public comments provided an inside look from the nearby neighborhoods:



"We feel like we live in a war zone and our quality of life has diminished to being terrible, unable to sleep at night waking up to gunfire with adrenaline, 911 calls and fear when this will end up deadly."

"As avid bikers it is not uncommon to see the aftermath of night activities on the mountain with broken glass, bottles of alcohol, drug paraphernalia and bullet shell casings."

"Some people who live next to Lookout Mountain Road are afraid to sleep in their bedrooms at night because their windows face the mountain."

"Neighbors are literally collecting baggies full of bullets as evidence and would be happy to show you how this is a growing problem."

Hoby said on Tuesday morning that JCOS is working with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to install a gunshot detection system on Lookout Mountain — something that, paired with the gates, should curtail some of the illegal activity, he said.

Concerns were brought up, including some residents who said they felt the process was not moving fast enough and hoped the gates would be in place before summer. County representatives said if the proposal is supported, they'll work as quickly as possible to get the plan implemented.

Local News Portion of Lookout Mountain Road could close to cars at night under new proposal Claire Lavezzorio

Another worry was for the communities around the gates — and if they would become the new destination for the problems, the briefing paper read. The county acknowledged this and said in addition to signage at the gates, the sheriff's office, Golden Police Department and park rangers would enhance their patrols in the area.

Golden City Manager Vargo and Golden Chief of Police Harvey sent a letter to Hoby dated Feb. 13, 2024, adding their concerns for residents' safety. They explained significant noise pollution and speeding on the road, as well as reports of gunshots fired from the top of Lookout Mountain.

Kimbo Explores Photography | Posted in Discover Colorado Through Your Photos page By Kimbo Explores Photography

"We have done considerable public outreach and there is nearly unilateral support for the addition of nighttime vehicle access gates and for this installation to be accomplished as quickly as possible," the letter read.

Other stakeholders followed suit with similar letters, including from Denver Mountain Parks Director Shannon Dennison, Foothills Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Rod Cameron, and Golden Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Sean Jones.