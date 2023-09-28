Englewood City Council approves zoning code changes as recall election set

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Englewood City Council voted 4-3 Monday to approve sweeping changes to their city code, which include measures that allow for increased density in some residential areas for the first time.

Homeowners in some neighborhoods have been fighting the change since earlier this year.

"I get investors calling me daily — daily — saying, "Do you want to sell your house?" No, this is where I'm going to live. This is where I'm going to die. After that, it will go to my children," said Nancy Foster, who has lived in Englewood her whole life.

Corner lots like the one Foster lives on have the extra space to build out. It's a possibility made easier with the recent code changes.

It's a new change to communities zoned R-1 that have remained zoned only single family until now.

"One of the more significant changes in terms of development capacity and the development options in the R-1 districts are the additions of the accessory dwelling units, which could be either internally to a house or behind the house or over a garage. Those types of units have been allowed in the last three years throughout other parts of Englewood. Now, they would be allowed in our R-1 districts, as well," said Brad Power, director of community development for Englewood.

Those accessory dwelling units (ADUs) could be rented out by the homeowner. The capacity limits also increased across the city to allow four unrelated people in each home.

Frustration from neighbors over the changes boiled over into a recall effort targeting several councilmembers.

"I hope the recall goes through. I am not against these people, I'm against what they did to us," said Foster.

One of the city councilmembers facing recall is Joe Anderson, who represents District 3, which includes several R-1 neighborhoods.

"I was disappointed. I don't think this is the way that politics normally should be done," said Anderson. "We've been working on our development codes for three years. And then to have a recall be announced that's going to be one month before the regular election, I think it sets a bit of a toxic precedent for the future of the city."

Anderson was one of the four councilmembers who voted to pass the final version of the code change Monday night.

"I don't believe, since we started the recall, that they should have been able to make an important decision that will last 20-30 years," said Foster

Denver7 asked Anderson about the concern.

"I don't think it would be good for the city if every time there was some people opposed to something, or a threat of a recall coming down, if city council kind of came to a halt. So I thought, I felt like it was important. This was the timeline it ended up on," said Anderson.

The recall election will take place on October 3. Mayor Othoniel Sierra, who oversees District 1, and District 2 Council Member Chelsea Nunnenkamp are also facing recall. At-Large Council Member Cheryl Wink faced a recall, but resigned on July 17. Denver7 reached out to Sierra and Nunnenkamp for comment but has not heard back.

"There's a lot of new people moving in. What we want to do is try to have a balance between respecting the historic character of what's been built over time in the city, but also allowing that adaptability going forward. So new people can find a home in this community as well," said Power of the finalized code changes.