Denver7’s ‘The Follow Up,’ explained

Through Denver7's "The Follow Up," our news team is revisiting stories from around the state to address the questions that remain unanswered and see what's next for the people most affected by them.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 17:28:50-05

What happens after major stories affecting Coloradans leave the headlines?

Through Denver7’s “The Follow Up,” our news team is revisiting stories from around the state to address the questions that remain unanswered, see what’s next for the people most affected by them, and get the latest on any changes that have been made.

Our goal is to keep our communities informed, hold leaders accountable to promises they’ve made, and not let important stories be forgotten.

If you have a story you’d like us to follow up on, we’ve created a contact form that you can fill out at denver7.com/followup and at the bottom of many of the local news stories on denver7.com.

You can also send us an email at followup@denver7.com and our team will get your inquiry in the right hands. We ask that you be specific about the incident you’re curious about.

