DENVER — School Resource Officers are back in Denver schools after a years-long hiatus, and new data released recently shows there's been a reduction in student tickets and arrests.

In their first semester back, school resource officers — or SROs — arrested five students and ticketed 25. The SROs were placed at 13 Denver schools.

The numbers represent an improvement from previous years. In 2019-20, the last school year that SROs were in Denver schools, 30 student were arrested and SROs gave out 160 tickets. Although there isn't data on individual semesters, the numbers still represent a drastic reduction.

Chief Ron Thomas with the Denver Police Department touted the decline, saying the department is focused on removing SROs from student disciplinary actions.

"There's an intentional effort to have fewer arrests and fewer impacts on young people's lives," said Chief Thomas.

However, Chief Thomas acknowledged that one set of numbers still saw room for improvement: A third (33%) of the students who were arrested or ticketed in the past semester were Black — a study body that only represent 13% of Denver Public Schools students.

In the same data-set, only 6% of ticketed and arrested students were white, despite making up a quarter (25%) of all DPS students. Nearly half of the tickets and arrests involved Hispanic or Latino students, who make up about 50% of the DPS student body.

"It's our intentional focus right now," said Chief Thomas. "We want to establish positive relationships, and certainly be a layer of safety, but certainly don't want to negatively impact students, particularly students of color."

Decline in arrests and tickets by Denver SROs; advocates still fear over-policing after their return

Despite the overall improvement, former school board member Auon'tai Anderson said the over-policing of Denver schools will continue, until SROs are permanently removed.

"We're still seeing the exact same issue which led us to take them out of our schools in the first place, which was the over identification of Black and brown students, particularly Black male students," said Anderson.

In 2020, Anderson was one of the main proponents of removing SROs from Denver Public Schools. The motion was passed unanimously, but four years later and after the East High shooting, the district voted to temporarily reinstate the officers.

"It was a more of a reactionary response than it was a well thought out policy," said Anderson.

Denver mother Deronn Turner said she still has questions and concerns about the return of SROs. A mother of four, Turner said the involvement of law enforcement in school discipline has a negative impact on minority students.

"I don't think the police really help," said Turner. "We need to ask them, what are you doing to not just police our children, but to connect with them?"

Turner said although the East High shooting should make parents nervous, she also argues that the presence of SROs is a concern for minority parents.

"The voices that are the loudest are our white counterparts," said Turner. "We need to hear all voices."