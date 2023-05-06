Community saves toy store forced to close down after bad check used to buy out inventory

LONGMONT, Colo. — When Denver7 last checked in with the owners of St. Nix Collectibles, Toys & Antiques, thing were looking bleak.

"We were closing our doors. Very sad. We were packing up," remembered Virginia Miskel, co-owner of the store.

Right before Christmas, someone came in and offered to buy out the entire store. The inventory was packed up and sent off. It wasn't until later that the check bounced, leaving them with no money, empty shelves and no sales. They were forced to close their store.

Longmont Small business forced to close store after bad check used to buy out inventory Danielle Kreutter

The owners say after the community saw news coverage of their story, the support was overwhelming.

"From the story to us closing, we did really well. We did really well," said Miskel in terms of sales and outpouring of donations.

They were able to move into a new location recently and held their grand opening on Friday. Their new store is at 1834 Main Street.

The Longmont Police Department told Denver7 that the district attorney decided not to file charges against the customer with the bad check.

"We did get all of our merchandise back, which is great," said Miskel. "We spoke to a couple lawyers, and they offered some things that were out of our price range from the money that people had donated to our GoFundMe. We just kind of let it go and put our focus and our energy into opening a new spot."

The owners say they're excited to be open and interact with many of their regular customers in person again.

"Thank you to everybody. It is just so wonderful," said Miskel.

