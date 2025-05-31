Boulder County adding on to state grant to make going electric more affordable for food trucks

BOULDER, Colo. — To promote sustainability and reduce air pollution, Boulder County has introduced a new grant program aimed at helping food truck and mobile business operators switch to electric power.

This initiative utilizes the county's Refrigeration and Restaurant Equipment Grant and partners with the City of Boulder and a state program called Engines Off for Food Trucks to help make the transition more affordable for mobile business owners licensed in Boulder County.

Business Colorado's new program helps food truck owners go electric Claire Lavezzorio

Bradford McDevitt, co-owner of McDevitt Taco Supply, has long utilized electric power for one of his taco carts. Now, he’s poised to go off the grid entirely by installing solar panels at his food truck.

"If I'm off the grid, then it's better for me, it's better for the environment," McDevitt said.

McDevitt often has a taco cart at Sanitas Brewing in Boulder, which he plugs into their power. He hopes the move will not only cut his operating costs but also allow him to pass those savings onto customers.

"We wouldn’t have to pay electricity anymore here, which, in turn, we could turn savings onto the customers, and everybody loves cheaper tacos," he said.

The newly established Food Truck Electrification and Efficiency Program covers 80% of the costs — up to $20,000 — for food truck and mobile business owners in Boulder County looking to transition to electric power.

According to Christi Knudsen, owner of Rush Coffee Boulder, the switch to electric has significantly improved her business operations. When asked about her daily preparations, she said, "It was much easier. I'm not running to get gas all the time. I'm not checking a generator to make sure it’s full."

Knudsen made the complete switch earlier this year and plans never to return to gas-powered equipment in her mobile coffee shop. The burden of managing a loud generator, particularly in intimate settings like weddings, made her apprehensive and limited her business opportunities. With electric equipment, she said the experience is better for her employees and customers.

Air pollution has caused concerns among both business owners and local residents. Norma King, community relations specialist for Boulder County's Partners for a Clean Environment (P.A.C.E.), said the initiative aims to address the public health issue of air pollution.

"Traditional food truck engines emit CO2 and affect the quality of the air, which is becoming a public issue,” she said.

The initiative aims to combat such pollution and improve the overall customer experience.

"Customers can enjoy a nice meal, avoiding the smells and terrible noise that generators produce," King added.

The Boulder County program is designed to cater to the varied energy consumption needs of different food trucks, recognizing that a coffee vendor and an ice cream truck utilize energy in different ways. To qualify for the grant, applicants must provide a professional quote that details their electrification plans.

Both Knudsen and McDevitt are optimistic about the future of electric food trucks, seeing the transition as beneficial for their businesses and the environment.

"For them covering 80% of solar panels on this taco cart, why wouldn’t I switch to that?" McDevitt said.

To showcase the new program, PACE is holding a Food Truck Electrification Rally on June 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latino Chamber of Commerce, located at 1925 Pike Rd, Suite 202 in Longmont. The event will include demos of electric equipment and advice from experts to help business owners make the switch. Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP online.