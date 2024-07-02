Adams County judge grants Parkland Metropolitan District 'immediate possession' of Palizzi Farm easement

BRIGHTON, Colo. — After months of back and forth, an Adams County judge has granted Parkland Metropolitan District "immediate possession" of an easement across the Palizzi Farm in one direction, in Brighton. The district wants to build an underground stormwater drainage system through the farm.

"I was hoping that it would be more favorable for us," Debora Palizzi, the owner of Palizzi Farm said.

Denver7 Palizzi Farm

The decision came down on Wednesday, June 26.

The 41-page ruling states the purpose of the project is to "construct appropriate drainage infrastructure in efforts to avoid public damage through flooding." Specifically, the project is designed to collect regional stormwater from the area around Chanbers Road and Bromley Lane and direct stormwater "through a series of detention and retention ponds and underground pipeline to other existing stormwater infrastructure."

The decision goes on to say, "the court finds this is condemning authority granted to the District in accordance with the above statute."

"Of course, it's very disappointing," Palizzi said in response to the decision.

That decision allows for the district to move forward with their design and implementation plan, which would instill the necessary equipment for the stormwater drainage system roughly two feet underground.

For months, Palizzi has argued that depth is not enough for her to be able to continue farming. She told Denver7 it would kill her business.

"Eighteen inches don't cut it. Two feet don't cut it," Palizzi said. "We need four, four and a half feet."

Brighton Palizzi Farm continues fight against developer and eminent domain Veronica Acosta

The decision also says the district must pay a $57,000 deposit in order to be able to get "its contractors, agents, servants and employees the right to enter into, take, and retain possession" of Palizzi Farm.

Denver7 reached out to Parkland Metropolitan District for comment on the decision, though we only received an email response stating the "office is closed from Monday, July 1st through Friday, July 5th for summer break and will reopen on Monday, July 8th."

"This is how we make a living," Palizzi said. "The bottom line is, how can you take my land and my livelihood?"

That is the question she is struggling to answer as she tries to figure out what is next for the 95-year family farm.

Palizzi told Denver7 she's working with her attorney to figure out if there is anything else she can do to avoid the stormwater drainage project on her farm.

Adams County judge grants Parkland Metropolitan District 'immediate possession' of Palizzi Farm