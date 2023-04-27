Active warrant out for Highlands Ranch man accused of setting booby trap that injured salesman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch man accused of setting up a booby trap at his home, which injured a salesman in March, now has an active warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

When Denver7 followed up on this case, which caught national attention in March, we learned that suspect Bryan Hill, 61, was due in court on April 18 and failed to appear, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. An active warrant is out for his arrest. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been apprehended.

Hill was formally charged with felony menacing, third-degree assault and prohibited use of a weapon.

Hill and Tracy Jo Remington, both residents of the booby-trapped home, were arrested on March 15 after a search warrant was approved for their home.

The district attorney’s office did not file any charges against Remington, 57, but it is still investigating her alleged role in the incident.

Five days prior to their arrests in March, a deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for assistance along the 9200 block of Ashburn Court in Highlands Ranch.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he met with a 25-year-old victim who worked as a door-to-door salesman, according to an arrest affidavit. He said the previous day, March 9, he had walked up the driveway and then walkway toward the front door of a home on Ashburn Court. His foot or lower leg then hit a wire, which caused an unseen device to make a loud bang.

The victim recalled seeing a bright white flash of light and felt disoriented. He remembered having blurred vision and ringing in his ears. He told police he didn't know where the sound came from, according to the affidavit, and left the front area of the house.

The man stood outside the house with his coworker, who later told authorities he thought the man had been shot. From the street, the two salesmen saw a man open the house's garage door. The man said, "No trespassing," according to the affidavit. The salesmen left the area.

The victim called authorities later to report that the incident had left him with a constant headache and ringing in his ears. During a discussion with police on March 14, he said his hearing was still not back to normal and sounds were muffled in his right ear.

Investigators determined the house where the trap was set up was occupied by Hill and Remington.

On March 14, a detective and sergeant with the sheriff's office observed a wire suspended in the air across the house's walkway. During a search warrant the following day, the deputies collected the device from the front yard and found that it looked like a 12-gauge shotgun round without the projectiles — a blank round. The device was designed to still make the same sound as a shotgun being shot, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff's office also learned from neighbors that Hill had warned them to not let their kids come to the house "because they would get hurt," the affidavit reads.

Douglas County SWAT also found a similar device in the backyard.

Both Hill and Remington were arrested.

Anybody who sees Hill or knows of his whereabouts can call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303-660-7505. A photo of Hill was not immediately available.